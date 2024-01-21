"He wins matches and makes an entire generation fit" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's impact on cricket

Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli has had a huge impact on the game of cricket because of his match-winning contributions and the fitness standards he has set.

Kohli has scored 26733 runs at an excellent average of 54.11 in 522 international games across formats. He has an even better record in India's wins, amassing 17419 runs at an outstanding average of 66.23 in 313 matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of Kohli's traits that define him. He highlighted the modern batting great's impact on the game, elaborating (16:00):

"If you have to judge a player's greatness, there are three or four parameters. One in longevity. He is 35 and it seems like he can play for four more years. Then you see his impact on the game. He wins matches and makes an entire generation fit. He has had a massive impact."

The former India opener added that his fellow Delhiite's records speak for themselves, saying:

"Another important aspect is how you adapt across three formats - he does that. Then, of course, the sheer records, the numbers. The numbers don't lie about him - 50 ODI centuries, four double centuries in a year in Tests, nearly 1000 runs in an IPL season."

While opining that Kohli might not be able to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, Chopra pointed out that virtually all other batting records are in his name. He added that the 35-year-old's best comes when the opposing team is strong and the pitch is slightly challenging, highlighting his success in South Africa, Australia, and even England after the 2014 tour.

"The one thing that defines him is the chase game" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is known for raising his game in run chases. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra reckons Virat Kohli's ability to plan run chases sets him apart. He stated (11:15):

"The one thing that defines him is the chase game. He is the modern master and the chase master. I feel the name 'chase master' was coined in the match against Sri Lanka in Hobart where India needed a bonus point to qualify. How well he hit Lasith Malinga and all the other bowlers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Kohli's match-winning knock in the 2022 T20 World Cup group game against Pakistan was another example of his chasing prowess. He observed:

"There were other seniors in the team as well but the way Virat Kohli played made you realize that this guy is special and different. After that, he has been unstoppable in chases. You will remember the unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan."

Chopra feels the former India skipper has a single-minded focus and makes quick calculations when he has a target in front of him. In ODI and T20I chases, Kohli averages 65.49 and 71.85 respectively.

