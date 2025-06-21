Headingley weather forecast June 21: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds?

Team India dominated Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Sent into bat by the hosts, the visitors went to stumps on Day 1 at 359-3 after 85 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159) and skipper Shubman Gill (127* off 175) both hit fantastic hundreds, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65* off 102) also chipped in with a crucial half-century.

Batting first, India got off to a solid start as their openers Jaiswal and KL Rahul (42 off 78) added 91 for the first wicket. Debutant Sai Sudharsan perished for a four-ball duck. However, Jaiswal and Gill added 129 for the third wicket, while Gill and Pant featured in an unbroken 138 for the fourth wicket.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes claimed two big wickets, while Brydon Carse chipped in with the scalp of Rahul. India will look to continue their domination on Day 2 of the Leeds Test, while England would want to make a strong comeback.

Headingley weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rain did not affect play on the opening Day 1 of the first England vs India Test at Headingley in Leeds. Looking at the weather forecast for Day 2 of the contest on Saturday, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while cloud cover is likely to be 44 percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather forecast for Day 2 of the Headingley Test. AccuWeather states that there are chances of showers and a heavy thunderstorm as well. The probability of precipitation during his phase is high at 86 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 45 percent and humidity level 57 percent.

The evening forecast for Day 2 of the first England vs India Test in Leeds is also not very bright. As per AccuWeather, the threat of showers and a heavy thunderstorm persists. Conditions are likely to remain mostly cloudy during this period. The probability of precipitation is high at 88 percent, while the humidity level will be in the range of 82 percent.

