Headingley weather forecast June 24: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test in Leeds?

The first England vs India 2025 Test at Headingley in Leeds is finely balanced heading into Day 5. India resumed their second innings on 90-2 and were all out for 364 in 96 overs. The visitors lost skipper Shubman Gill early in the day, but KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant featured in a terrific 195-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rahul top-scored for India with 137 off 247 deliveries, while Pant hit his second century of the match, hammering 118 off 140 balls. He had scored 134 off 178 in the first innings as well. The visitors were well-placed at 333-4 in the 85th over. However, they suffered another shocking batting collapse and lost six wickets for 31 runs to be bowled out for 364.

While Pant and Rahul hit tons for India, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue claimed three scalps each for England. Set to chase a target of 371, the hosts went to stumps on Day 4 at 21-0 after six overs. They need a further 350 runs for victory on Day 5 of the thrilling contest.

Headingley weather forecast for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rain has luckily not played a major part in the Headingley Test between India and England so far. Looking at the weather prediction for Day 5 of the contest on Tuesday, June 24, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with a couple of showers expected. The probability of precipitation is 61 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 91 percent.

If we talk about the afternoon weather forecast for the final day of the England vs India Leeds Test, AccuWeather's prediction says that it will remain mostly cloudy and breezy. A couple of showers are expected during this phase as well. The temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 60 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 83 percent.

Shifting focus to evening weather conditions at Headingley for Day 5 of the first England vs India Test, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy, with a shower likely in spots. The probability of precipitation during this period is 55 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be high at 93 percent, while the humidity level is expected to be more than 80 percent.

