Headingley weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 3rd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

England have taken the driver's seat in the ongoing third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley in Leeds. They need 224 runs with 10 wickets in hand going into Day 4 to pull one back in the five-match series.

Incidentally, the start of the third day's play was marred by rain and almost five hours was lost. The visitors were precariously positioned at 116/4 with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in the middle when play resumed.

Marsh, who scored a counter-attacking century in the first innings, departed early to Chris Woakes. Alex Carey also followed suit soon after but Head held his fort to score some valuable runs. He stitched together crucial partnerships with Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy to propel Australia to a 250-run lead.

Stuart Broad and Woakes picked up three wickets apiece, while Mark Wood and Moeen Ali shared four wickets among them.

Australian pacers had 25 minutes to unleash their brute power at the fag end of Day 3. However, they lacked the required venom and English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, did exceedingly well to negate the five overs.

At the end of Day 3, England are well-placed at 27/0. They still require 224 runs to win with two days left to make the series 1-2.

Leeds weather forecast - Headingley weather report on Day 4 - Rain predicted

The third day of the Headingley Test witnessed a significant loss of game time due to incessant rain. Much to the dismay of fans, the weather is likely to remain cloudy with a chance of precipitation during the second half of the day. According to BBC Weather, there are also chances of thunderstorms during the fag end of Day 3.

Temperatures, however, will hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius and it is expected to be chilly throughout the day.

Poll : 0 votes