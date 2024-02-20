"Heady and Davey Warner have been amazing for us" - Mitchell Marsh confirms Australia's top 3 ahead of T20I series vs New Zealand

Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has confirmed the top three for the upcoming series against New Zealand, beginning on Wednesday, February 21, in Wellington. However, he kept mum on Steve Smith's role.

While Smith has been included in the squad for the three-game series in New Zealand, he is unlikely to feature. The 34-year-old's T20 numbers have been fluctuating over the last few years as he has struggled to find the right tempo for the format.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, February 20, Marsh revealed that he will stick to batting at No. 3, with Travis Head and David Warner opening the innings.

"You'll have to find out, we'll announce our team at the toss. There will be certain guys that probably bat in different positions than they have done in the past, but ultimately we're here to win the series. I've batted three for the last 18 months, so I'll be there to start with. And obviously Heady and Davey Warner have been amazing for us over the last period of time, so I daresay that will be the top three," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Warner, who is in the last leg of his international career, opened with Josh Inglis in the T20I series against the West Indies, with Head rested. The veteran batter was in good nick, hitting two half-centuries in three matches.

"Make sure we're backing our skill no matter what" - Mitchell Marsh

Marsh believes Australia's batting depth should consistently put them in a position to keep attacking.

"I thought the way we batted was really impressive, in terms of our ability to just keep going. There were moments when we lost early wickets but one of the things I want from us is to make sure we're backing our skill no matter what. That may look ugly at times, but I think we've got a team that bats right down to eight or nine and can really apply pressure with the bat," he elaborated.

Following the T20I series, Australia and New Zealand will also compete in two Tests.

