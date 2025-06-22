Heartbreak for Harry Brook as he falls for 99 to Prasidh Krishna's short ball ploy in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England star batter Harry Brook had a heartbreaking moment as he departed for 99 on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday, June 22. The right-handed batter fell one run short of his ninth century after facing 112 deliveries, comprising two sixes and 11 balls. The 26-year-old played the ball straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at long leg, falling prey to the short-ball ploy, outsmarted by the bowler.

The dismissal came in the 88th over of England’s first innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a half-tracker, and Brook tried to take him on but wasn’t in control of the shot. All he managed was a top edge that flew towards the long-leg fielder. Following the dismissal, the batter walked off after shaking his head in disappointment. The crowd gave him a standing ovation on his way towards the pavilion.

Harry Brook and Ollie Pope help England fight back against India in 1st innings of the Test opener

A clinical batting display from Harry Brook and Ollie Pope helped England fight back against India in their first innings in response to India’s 471. Pope, in particular, smashed 106 runs off 137 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith chipped in with scores of 62 (94) and 40 (52), respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 445/7 after 92.3 overs with Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse at the crease. The hosts are trailing by 26 runs in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have been the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue, returning with three wickets apiece.

Earlier, three batters smashed centuries as India posted 471 in their first innings. Newly appointed captain Shubman Gill led by example, scoring 147 off 227 balls, while his deputy Rishabh Pant smashed 134 off 178 deliveries, hitting six sixes and 12 boundaries during his entertaining knock. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 deliveries to give a solid start to the tourists.

England captain Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue were the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets each.

