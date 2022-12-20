“Height of incompetence” - Salman Butt lashes out at Pakistan team after England register historic 3-0 whitewash

Salman Butt hit out at the Pakistan cricket team after their embarrassing 0-3 whitewash at the hands of England in the three-match Test series that ended in Karachi on Tuesday, December 20. The former Pakistan captain termed the defeat the “height of incompetence”.

Pakistan’s loss to England is the first-ever instance of them being whitewashed in a Test series at home. Chasing 167, the visitors began Day 4 of the Karachi Test at 112/2, needing only 55 runs to complete a historic triumph. Ben Duckett (82* off 78) and skipper Ben Stokes (35* off 43) completed the formalities with ease.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after Pakistan’s demoralizing defeat, Butt questioned the team management and stated:

“This is the height of incompetence. If players have such (poor) mindsets around them, they will definitely be disturbed and cannot deliver their optimum performance. This is a big question mark on the entire set-up - the decision-makers, the support staff as well as the players.”

Questioning the domestic structure in place in Pakistan, he added:

“The domestic structure that was praised so much has not produced the desired results. The way we are running the system, this was bound to happen. That needs to change. The way things are going, it’s not looking too great.”

A disastrous showing against England has resulted in Pakistan officially being knocked out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

“Look at the kind of shots Shan Masood played” - Salman Butt questions Pakistan’s mindset on Day 3

While England eased to victory early on Day 4 of the Karachi Test, Pakistan were very much in the game on Day 3. They were decently placed at 164/3 before losing seven wickets for 52 runs and crumbing to 216 all out.

Questioning Pakistan’s inept batting, Butt commented:

“Take the example of Day 3. We needed to set a target and there was plenty of time to do so. But look at the kind of shots Shan Masood played. He is not that kind of player. But when people above him tell him that they want ramps and reverse sweeps...”

Reflecting on the 0-3 series defeat, Butt termed it unfortunate, while praising England for keeping the hosts on the back foot right through the series. The former Pakistan opener said:

“This is unfortunate. It’s the first home whitewash in Pakistan’s Test history. The manner in which the series unfolded, it was complete domination from England. They never allowed Pakistan to come close. There was no fight or thrill. It was such a one-sided affair. It seemed only England wanted to do something. Pakistan were in it just for the sake of it.”

Before the eight-wicket triumph in Karachi, England had registered victories in Rawalpindi and Multan by 74 runs and 26 runs, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes