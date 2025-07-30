"Held his arm out too long and injured his shoulder" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at the Oval

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 30, 2025 21:11 IST
Fans react ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @sagarcasm)
Fans react ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @GemsOfCricket, @sagarcasm)

Team India and England will square off in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting Thursday (July 31) at the Kennington Oval in London. England currently has a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after playing four Tests.

Ad

The hosts have already announced their playing XI for the final Test, making four changes to their playing XI. Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Liam Dawson made way for Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue in the side.

After his Player of the Match performances in the last two games, Stokes will miss the fifth Test due to a fitness issue. Top-order batter Ollie Pope will captain the English team in Ben Stokes' absence. The hosts will miss Stokes dearly on the field as he has been their best bowler in the series, picking up 17 wickets across four games and leading the bowling charts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans are enthusiastically awaiting the series finale to watch the two quality teams lock horns in another intense battle. They shared their anticipation by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Held his arm out too long and injured his shoulder," one X post read.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"You definitely need one more batter" - Aakash Chopra on Team India playing XI ahead of fifth Test against England

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the fifth Test between India and England in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that the visitors might contemplate strengthening their batting department in the absence of Rishabh Pant by potentially getting Karun Nair back into the XI. Chopra said:

Ad
"I don't see anyone else other than Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 for the time being. He scored a half-century in the first innings as well. I want one more batter to play, because if Shardul Thakur doesn't play, then you obviously would want another batter. Who can be that batter? To be fair, it can be Karun Nair only because you are not going to play Abhimanyu Easwaran at No. 6."
Ad

He continued:

"Since Rishabh Pant is not there now and Dhruv Jurel is there, you definitely need one more batter. So you might see Karun Nair playing again. Arshdeep Singh might make his debut. Bumrah's availability is not known. It's also been heard that Akash Deep can return. He is looking fit and available. I don't see Shardul Thakur playing. There is a very strong case for Kuldeep Yadav."
Ad

What should be the playing XI for the visitors for the 5th Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications