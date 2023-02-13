“Hell of a worrier” – Dinesh Karthik trolls Fox Cricket for warning Australia against Ravichandran Ashwin as third IND vs AUS Test shifted to Indore

Dinesh Karthik has trolled Australia’s leading sports channel Fox Cricket after the third Test between India and Australia was shifted from Dharamsala to Indore.

Karthik's reaction came after the broadcaster warned the visitors of Ravichandran Ashwin’s threat at the Holkar Stadium. The venue is often referred to as batters' paradise owing to the short dimensions of the ground.

Here's how the development unfolded: Taking to Twitter, Fox Cricket wrote:

“BREAKING: The third Test has been moved to a new venue … where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball. #INDvsAUS”

In response, Karthik, a cricketer-turned-commentator, wrote:

“The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier. Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around. #INDvsAUS #BGT2023”

DK @DineshKarthik



Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around



#INDvsAUS

#BGT2023 twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta… Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



#INDvAUS



foxsports.com.au/cricket/austra… BREAKING: The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball. BREAKING: The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball.#INDvAUS foxsports.com.au/cricket/austra… The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrierSeems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around The admin here clearly is one hell of a worrier Seems to play more mind games with the Australian team than the other way around 😅#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 twitter.com/FoxCricket/sta…

Indore’s Holkar Stadium will host the third Test after the venue in Dharamsala was deemed unfit to host the game. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium has been stripped of the game due to a poor outfield. In a statement, the BCCI said:

‘Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.”

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… https://t.co/N3W00ukvYJ

Ravichandran Ashwin on cusp of completing 100 wickets against Australia in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin needs three scalps to complete 100 wickets against Australia in Tests. He has scalped 97 wickets in 19 Tests and is only behind Anil Kumble, who has scalped 111 wickets against the Aussies.

The off-spinner scalped eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the Nagpur Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. The 36-year-old will continue to threaten the visitors in Indore, where he has an exceptional record.

He has taken 18 wickets in two Tests at an average of 12.50 at the venue. The hosts have won two Tests held at Holkar Stadium, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in 2019 and New Zealand by 321 runs in 2016.

Meanwhile, the two teams will lock horns in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on Friday (February 17). After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Team India willretain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they win the second game.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes