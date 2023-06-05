"Hello from London" - Dinesh Karthik lands in the UK for commentary gig ahead of the WTC final

Dinesh Karthik has reached London ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India and Australia will lock horns in the summit clash scheduled at the Kennington Oval starting on Wednesday, June 7.

Karthik, who was recently seen in action during IPL 2023, is part of the commentary team for the WTC final. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter will be seen sharing the mic with some legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ravi Shastri among others.

Karthik shared a picture of his arrival in London with the following caption:

"Hello from London. Excited for the finals!! #WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS."

This is not the first time Karthik will be seen doing commentary. He carved a niche for himself during the last English summer with his brilliant analysis and one-liners.

The Karnataka-born cricketer, meanwhile, struggled with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 140 runs in 13 games at a paltry average of 11.67.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a huge miss for any team" - Dinesh Karthik ahead of WTC final

Dinesh Karthik recently pointed out that India will miss ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the WTC final against Australia. Bumrah has been struggling with an injury that has kept him out of action for a few months now.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a huge miss for any team and in any format as he's a force to reckon with," Karthik said to ICC Review. "But a couple of key bowlers are in great form in Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami who have bowled really well throughout the IPL.”

"It's only a question of how much their bodies will be ready to play the rigours of five-day cricket. That is going to be the big question," he added.

India will hope Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will deliver the goods in the absence of Bumrah as the Men in Blue look to end their 10-year drought in ICC events.

