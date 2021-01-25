Helping a teammate also leadership: Ravichandran Ashwin on being ignored for vice-captaincy 

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he was not disappointed at being overlooked for the vice-captaincy role Down Under.

After Virat Kohli left for home following the Adelaide Test, regular vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins of the side.

Cheteshwar Pujara was made his deputy for the second Test while Rohit Sharma took over the vice-captaincy role in Sydney and Brisbane.

In a select media interaction, Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about his reaction to being snubbed for the role despite his experience and intellect. The off-spinner responded (via Cricbuzz):

“I am not at all disappointed (at not getting vice-captaincy). I go out there and make my own plans and get my fields that I want. The captains and vice-captains that I have played with have been very supportive of whatever I have wanted. Leadership is also about leading yourself and keeping your space upbeat for any situation that arises. If you can help another teammate that's also leadership.”

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane have similar captaincy styles: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has played under both Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Asked to analyze the difference in the duo's captaincy styles, the 34-year-old stated that despite their contrasting nature as individuals, the way they captain the side is pretty much similar.

He explained:

“I am totally blown away by the kind of comparisons people like to make when it comes to captaincy. I feel this Indian team has had some wonderful results in the past because of quality players and human beings in the dressing room.

“Virat is more expressive, communicative and in your face while Rahane doesn't do these three things. But the way they captain the side is pretty much similar.”

Rahane led India to victory in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, braving numerous odds.

Earlier, Kohli was the captain when India defeated Australia Down Under for the first time, in 2018-19.

Kohli returns as captain as Team India prepare to face England in a four-Test series, starting in Chennai on February 5.