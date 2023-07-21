"Here’s a guy who’s around for 500 games, knows the value of each run" - Ian Bishop hails Virat Kohli's commitment

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop showered praises on Virat Kohli for the level of commitment he shows even after playing 500 international games.

The former Indian skipper reached the milestone during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval.

Despite being a legend of the game, there is no iota of complacency in Kohli's game. He is known for putting his heart and soul into scoring every run, which earned praise from Bishop.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the Caribbean youngsters to learn from Kohli and not just wait for boundaries to score runs.

“Here’s a guy who’s around for 500 games, knows the value of each run," Bishop said on commentary. "Putting his body on the line, that tells you about his commitment. I wish I could tell every youngster in Caribbean to run like that and not wait for boundaries."

Speaking of the game, India were in a spot of bother after losing four quick wickets in the second session. However, Virat Kohli stitched together a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to bail the Men in Blue out of danger.

At the end of Day 1, India are placed at 288/4, with Kohli 13 runs away from his 29th Test hundred. Jadeja also played a good hand, remaining unbeaten on 36 as the visitors look to post a mammoth first-innings total.

"It's a pleasure to talk to him and learn from him" - Yashavi Jaiswal on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is an inspiration for youngsters all around the globe and Yashasvi Jaiswal is no different. The young Indian opener recently highlighted that playing alongside the legendary cricketer has been a learning curve for him.

Jaiswal told reporters at the end of Day 1:

"It's always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him. He's a legend and I'm blessed to play with him. It's wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, to keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It's a pleasure to talk to him and learn from him."

Yashasvi has adapted well to international cricket. After playing a 171-run knock in the first Test, the southpaw scored another half-century in the first innings in Trinidad.