Here's why the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2024 1st Test will have a rest day

Sri Lanka will host New Zealand for two Test matches in September 2024. The matches will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship Cycle (WTC) 2023-25. The first Test will be played from September 18 to September 23, while the second match will be played from September 26 to September 30.

An official media release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday, August 23 confirmed details of the two Test matches, which will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS). The release also explained why the first Sri Lanka-New Zealand Test will end on September 23 and not a day earlier.

"21st September will be a rest day of the 1st Test match owing to the Presidential Election of the Democratic Socialist Republic of India," SLC said in an official statement.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2024 Test series schedule

1st Test: September 18-23, Galle (Rest Day on September 21)

2nd Test: September 26-30, Galle

The Sri Lankan cricket team is currently in England for a three-match Test series. The first Test is presently underway at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors are on the back foot in the opening Test. They were bowled out for 236 in their first innings, while England responded with 358 as Jamie Smith hit a maiden Test ton.

Sri Lanka were 107-4 in their second innings at tea on Day 3 of the Test match. They lost four wickets cheaply, while Dinesh Chandimal was forced to retire hurt. The experienced Angelo Mathews held the innings together for the visitors with a defiant knock, reaching a hard-fought half-century at the start of the final session.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test record

Sri Lanka and New Zealand have met 38 times in Test cricket, with the Kiwis winning 18 matches and the island nation nine. As many as 11 Tests between the two teams have ended in a draw.

In home Tests, Sri Lanka have a slender lead over New Zealand. The two sides have featured in 17 matches, with the Lankans winning seven games and the Kiwis five. Five matches have ended in a draw. The two sides last met in a Test series in the island nation in 2019. The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

