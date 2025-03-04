"Hey Google, Play 'Sukoon Mila'" - Indian fans erupt as Travis Head falls to Varun Chakaravarthy for 39 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australian opener Travis Head departed after a quick-fire cameo in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash against India in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The explosive batter scored 39 runs off 33 balls during his stay at the crease after Australia won the toss and chose to bat first.

Head was threatening to take the game away from the Men in Blue as he hit two sixes and five fours. However, his promising knock came to a premature end. The southpaw perished to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the ninth over.

Facing Chakaravarthy for the first time in the game, Head tried to attack the in-form bowler right from the word go. He went for a big shot but failed to get the desired distance.

The Aussie was ultimately caught by Shubman Gill at long-off. The Indian fans were thrilled with the dismissal, given the swashbuckling batter's history of scoring big runs in knockout matches against India.

Fans took to social media to express their joy over Head's wicket. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Travis Head you put 1.4 billion on edge, but not for long. Our biggest fear turns into joy. Thank you Varun Chakravrthy," wrote a fan.

"Hey Google, Play 'Sukoon Mila'," commented another.

"Bro Stopped 1.4 Billion Indian fans from Travis Head trauma," chimed in yet another.

Australia were off to a shaky start with the bat, losing opener Cooper Connolly for a nine-ball duck in the third over. Head and Steve Smith steadied the ship for their team, forming a crucial 50-run partnership for the second wicket.

Travis Head got a massive reprieve on the first ball of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Travis Head would have bagged a golden duck in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal if not for a missed opportunity. India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami started the match with a wide ball.

On the first legal ball of the knockout match, he managed to produce a leading edge of Head's bat with an angling in delivery. The ball went up in the air and went towards the right of Shami. He stuck his hand out in an attempt to catch the ball but failed to hang on to it and the opening batter got a big reprieve.

