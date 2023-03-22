Create

"Hey Rohit Sharma pls stop breaking our hearts" - Fans react as India captain again throws his wicket away after a good start

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 22, 2023 19:43 IST
Rohit Sharma was distraught after he realized it was a soft dismissal (P.C.:BCCI)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma was once again dismissed after looking well-set for a big score against Australia in the third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. He scored 30 runs off just 17 balls but played a needless pull shot straight into the hands of the square-leg fielder.

Rohit has been pretty vocal about the ultra-attacking approach that they want to take to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. However, this has led to his multiple soft dismissals, frustrating the fans on social media.

They feel Rohit Sharma should get back to his old ODI template which ensured that once he was set, it was only his own faulty shot selection that could get him out.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

If Throwing wicket is Art Then Rohit Sharma is Picasso of it 🥲Now 2months IPL I know how he plays in IPL 🚶‍♂️Need to wait for long now #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvAUS
We are back to 30s and 40s. Rohit looks in the form of his life and then suddenly gets out
The Rohit Sharma we know used to score daddy hundreds for fun after getting set. Now it's just 30s 40s.
Bhai ye Phir Wahi shot pe out hota haiKab sudhrega Rohit yar
IRRESPONSIBLE @ImRo45 🤒Dimag Kharab kardiya Bhai 😭😭Match hi nhi dekhna ab 🤕 https://t.co/wCSgFuwuFR
Hey Rohit Sharma pls stop breaking our hearts 💔 https://t.co/gEBoY806ka
Thanks to Intent merchant for his quickfire 30 🥳All my fellow Rohitians for next 3 months: https://t.co/y1SHvSFHD1
Yaar Rohit😭😭 kyu bhai itna kya jaldi hai
Rohit sharma throwing his wicket after getting set is permanent https://t.co/GKgiZbgDOL
This is vintage Rohit Sharma. Throwing away his wicket after a great start
Throwing a wicket is art then Rohit Sharma is a Picasso of it. Nothing shot.😓 https://t.co/jEYzhuW0LM

India's middle-order will be tested with Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill out

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ensured that Australia didn't get off to a good start with the ball like they have done in the past two ODIs. After assessing the conditions for a couple of overs, both openers went for their natural shots and took the pacers to the cleaners.

After adding 65 runs in nine overs, the hosts seemed to have got way ahead in the chase. But Rohit's needless dismissal has given Australia a boost. They have now begun to apply the squeeze in the middle-overs. Gill, too, got in a tangle as he was dismissed LBW off Adam Zampa's bowling.

The team management have made an interesting decision to send KL Rahul at No. 4 and have held back Suryakumar Yadav for now. They probably want to unleash him in the backend of the chase and it will be interesting to see how this move works out.

This is a crucial period in the chase where the visitors will want to pick up a couple more wickets, while the hosts will look to consolidate.

