High-scoring India vs Australia 4th Test ends in dull draw in Ahmedabad

The fourth Test of the India vs Australia series ended in a drab draw on Day 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

After India gained a 91-run first innings lead on Day 4, Australia resumed their second innings at 3/0. Indian fans were expecting a batting collapse, but nothing of that sort happened as the visitors eased their way to 175/2 in 78.1 overs after which both teams decided they had enough.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was sent into opening the innings instead of the injured Usman Khawaja on Sunday, March 12, was one of the two wickets to fall on Day 5 of the Test, which hardly provided any excitement.

In fact, India were lucky with Kuhnemann’s wicket as well. He was adjudged lbw to Ravichandran Ashwin for six as he played down the wrong line. Travis Head advised him against a review, but replays showed the ball was missing leg stump.

The error in judgment on the part of the Australians, however, did not hurt the visitors. Head (90) and Marnus Labuschagne (63*) added 139 runs for the second wicket to ensure there was no trouble in store for the batting side.

#INDvAUS India🤝🏻 AustraliaThe final Test ends in a draw as #TeamIndia win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 India 🇮🇳 🤝🏻 Australia 🇦🇺The final Test ends in a draw as #TeamIndia win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 🏆#INDvAUS

Head faced 163 balls and hit 10 fours and two sixes in his easy-paced innings. The left-handed batter looked set for a hundred when he was bowled by Axar Patel.

The Indian left-arm spinner got one to land in the rough outside off stump. The ball turned and went on to hit the top of off. It was one of the rare moments for India to celebrate on the day.

Labuschagne helped himself to an unbeaten half-century, while Australian skipper Steven Smith was not out on 10 when the match was declared a draw.

India qualify for WTC final

Despite being unable to beat Australia in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, India confirmed their berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India’s fate was decided much before the close of play in Ahmedabad as New Zealand got the better of Sri Lanka by two wickets in a nail-biting last-ball finish at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The result knocked Sri Lanka out of the WTC final race. They needed to win both Tests to stay in contention.

#TeamIndia have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final for the second time in a row.See you at The Oval

India will now take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

