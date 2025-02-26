"His absence is similar to India missing Pandya" - Former cricketer points out weakness in England’s 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Former England new-ball bowler Darren Gough believes the national team is sorely missing Ben Stokes as far as their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign goes. Gough feels the side without Ben Stokes is like India bereft of Hardik Pandya, given how he lends the much-required balance to the ranks.

Stokes opted out of the limited-overs series against India and the eight-team tournament after his knee injury resurfaced during the recent Test tour of New Zealand. With the home Test series against India and an away Ashes rubber looming this year, the seam-bowling all-rounder decided to prioritize them.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, the 54-year-old opined that Stokes strengthens England significantly across facets, claiming:

"Missing Ben Stokes has hurt them. He’s such a vital player – batting, bowling, fielding, he does it all. His absence is similar to India missing (Hardik) Pandya. Without that balance, England have struggled."

The Durham all-rounder had come out of retirement ahead of the 2023 World Cup to help England defend their crown. He had a decent tournament with the bat, aggregating 304 runs in six matches at 50.67 but the defending champions failed to even make the final four.

"With the ball, we don't seem to have a plan" - Darren Gough on England bowlers

Darren Gough. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Jos Buttler and Co. set to face Afghanistan on Wednesday in their next Champions Trophy clash, Gough stressed that the bowlers seem short of ideas. He added that they should've beaten Australia after putting over 350 on the board.

"When they get it right, it's unbelievable to watch. With the ball, we don't seem to have a plan. We have three out-and-out fast bowlers. Gone are the days when you can just bowl short. We got found out in India. In the first match, 350 on board should've been game over. They have to come back strong," Gough said (as per the aforementioned source).

Although Ben Duckett's record-breaking 165 propelled the side to 351/8, Josh Inglis' unbeaten 120 helped the Aussies gun down the target with 15 balls and five wickets to spare. With Afghanistan beating the Englishmen in the 2023 World Cup, the former will take confidence going into today's clash.

