"His bowling has been sort of magical" - Sanjay Bangar on India needing Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2023 final

Sanjay Bangar has highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's importance to the Indian bowling attack and pointed out that the seamer has been at the top of his game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Bumrah, who was rested for the Men in Blue's final Super Four game against Bangladesh, is expected to lead their bowling attack in the title decider.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about Bumrah using all weapons in his arsenal in the tournament thus far and the Indian team needing him in the final, to which he responded:

"His bowling has been sort of magical. Whether it is inswing, outswing, coming around the wicket and deceiving the left-handed batters, bowling fast or slower yorkers, he has shown it by bowling all those deliveries."

While hoping that Bumrah retains his rhythm and fitness, the former Indian all-rounder added that the unconventional seamer makes the seven-time champions' bowling even more potent. He said:

"He hasn't bowled his full 10-over spell until now. The sort of rhythm we have seen in his bowling, we hope his rhythm remains like this and he retains his fitness because when he plays, the Indian team's bowling sharpness becomes even sharper."

Bumrah has picked up three wickets in the 12 overs he has bowled in the Asia Cup thus far. He has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 4.00 runs per over.

"When he comes to bowl, the batters also play slightly cautiously" - Piyush Chawla on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets with the new ball in the Super Four game against Sri Lanka. [P/C: AP]

Piyush Chawla pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's wicket-taking ability forces batters to adopt a conservative approach against him. He stated:

"We definitely need him because of the sort of bowler he is. When he comes to bowl, the batters also play slightly cautiously. They know that generally bowlers bowl two or three wicket-taking balls but he bowls four to five in an over. So it's necessary for them to be cautious."

Bumrah has picked up 124 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.62 in 74 ODI innings. He has accounted for 24 dismissals at an even better economy rate of 4.21 in 11 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

