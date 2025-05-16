“His chances don’t look great” - BCCI official’s massive claim on IPL 2025 captain ahead of ENG vs IND Tests

Team India's Test team has a gaping void in the No.4 spot after Virat Kohli's unanticipated retirement from the format. The selection committee has a massive headache in assigning the crucial batting position, but they are not devoid of options. Among the several candidates, right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer also has an outside chance to return to the red-ball setup.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has made a massive statement with his white-ball exploits, nailing down the No.4 spot in the ODI team. He is making a serious case for the shortest format as well, with a prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign so far, with 405 runs in 11 innings at an average of 50.62, and a strike rate of 180.80.

But his previous stint in whites for India, which includes a questionable overseas record, does not put him high in the pecking order. Outside the subcontinent, Iyer has played three Tests, where he has scored only 75 runs, with a high score of 31.

According to a BCCI Official, Iyer's chance of featuring in England looks rather bleak, largely due to his track record.

Trending

“If India were to play a home series, Shreyas’s chances of selection would have been fine. But on an overseas tour, against the quicks, his chances don’t really look great. See, the general feeling is that he still needs to work a little bit on his red-ball game. Yes, he has been doing a brilliant job in limited overs, adapting excellently to situations. But Test cricket is a different ballgame," A BCCI official told Telegraph India.

“The short-ball aside, there will be a lot more swing and movement in England, which makes it imperative to leave the ball as well. Leaving the ball is very important when it comes to batting in England," the BCCI official added.

His last Test appearance came during the home series against England, where he was dropped after the second Test in Vishakapatnam. He did not feature in the remainder of the series, and was not considered for the 2024 home season as well as the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

Shreyas Iyer scored 480 runs at an average of 68.57 in 2024-25 Ranji Trophy after BCCI's contract snub

The right-handed batter's last red-ball appearance came during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy while playing for Mumbai. He recorded 480 runs in five matches at an average of 68.57, including a couple of hundreds in the league stage of the competition.

Given that middle-order batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are combating injuries. Iyer may have a chance to make it to the India 'A' side at least, which could prove to be a stepping stone towards his red-ball comeback.

The BCCI are expected to name the squads for the England tour soon, along with the announcement of the new captain who will officially take over from Rohit Sharma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news