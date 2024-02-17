"His dismissal sort of sums up where we are with Bazball" - Nasser Hussain on Joe Root's reverse ramp shot to be dismissed on Day 3

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Joe Root's dismissal for the reverse ramp shot off Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3 of the third Test sums up the extremities of Bazball.

With England motoring along at 224/2 in response to India's first-innings total of 445, Root endured a rush of blood moment. The 33-year-old went for his now-customary reverse ramp off Bumrah only to be caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the second slip.

It sparked an English collapse of 95/8 that saw them bundled out for 319 and a deficit of 126 runs.

Speaking on Sky Sports after play on Day 3, Hussain believes the hindsight reactions to Root playing the shot sum up the Bazball approach adopted by England since mid-2022.

"After the first two Tests against India, we said that Root might not be suited to Bazball," Hussain said. "But the stats say otherwise. He averages 51 under this regime and he averaged 49 before that. His dismissal sort of sums up where we are with Bazball. It will thrill and frustrate in equal measure."

"When he is playing those reverse-scoops to the first ball of the day of an Ashes Test, we all jump up and applaud. When he does it to Bumrah here and gets out, we all say 'what a disgrace'."

Contrary to the commentary during the ongoing series, Joe Root has performed even better under the Bazball method of attacking batting. In 21 Tests during this period, Root boasts an average of over 51, a tick above his overall average of 49.50.

"One thing Joe Root will look at is the timing of that shot" - Nasser Hussain

Despite not faulting Joe Root for playing the reverse ramp, Nasser Hussain questioned the timing of it, considering the position England were in and India missing Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin had withdrawn from the rest of the game after Day 2 due to a family medical emergency, leaving India with only four bowling options.

"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that shot. Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest. Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure. Get Bumrah into his second or third spell, take it deep and then play the shot later in the day," said Hussain.

Despite the ungainly dismissal, Hussain backed Joe Root to be back in form in short order.

"Joe will assess his dismissal himself. That's what makes him a great player. He'll come back. He'll be absolutely fine," concluded Hussain.

Joe Root boasts an outstanding Test record against India and is the leading run-scorer against them, with 2,596 runs at an average of 57.68. Yet, he has endured a torrid time so far in the ongoing series, averaging only 14 in five innings.

