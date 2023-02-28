"His form at the moment presents a problem" - Brad Hogg feels KL Rahul will be dropped for 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that KL Rahul's form may force Team India to bring in Shubman Gill into the playing XI for the third Test between India and Australia. The wicket-keeper batter has struggled for form and has only scored 38 runs in three innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, is waiting for his opportunity on the sidelines. The youngster has had a landmark 2023 by piling on runs in the home season so far. He also made a massive statement by recording his maiden Test ton during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022.

Noting that he does not wish KL Rahul to be dropped, but his form makes his omission inevitable, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"I never, ever want to drop KL Rahul, I think he has been a fantastic contributor to Indian cricket, he has been put in so many different roles and he has achieved so much."

Hogg continued:

"But, his form at the moment presents a problem, and I think India need someone aggressive at the top of the order, just to take on the Australian bowlers and try to get some momentum. So, I would bring in Gill in place of Rahul."

He is also not the vice-captain of the side, another major indicator regarding his place in the Test side. The updated squad for the last two Tests against Australia does not mention a deputy, with reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma will have the provision to choose the same.

"We'll continue to back him" - Rahul Dravid on KL Rahul

Despite KL Rahul's misfortune with the bat of late, he has had the backing of the team management. He is primed to play a key role in the ODI squad as the wicket-keeper and will be hoping to replicate the same kind of form in red-ball cricket as well. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said after the second Test in Delhi:

“This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him."

He added:

“I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well.”

The third Test between India and Australia will be staged at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the series.

