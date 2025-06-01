"His game isn’t suited for swinging conditions” - Monty Panesar’s brutal take on star Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 01, 2025 12:33 IST
Monty Panesar Press Conference - Source: Getty
Monty Panesar backed India in the omission of one of their 2025 Champions Trophy stars

Former England spinner Monty Panesar backed India's exclusion of Shreyas Iyer from their squad for the upcoming Test tour of England. Team India take on England in a highly-anticipated five-Test series, starting at Leeds on June 20.

Iyer showcased incredible form in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 480 runs at an average of 68.57. The 30-year-old has also been in imperious white-ball form for India and the IPL over the past year.

Yet, with senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, Iyer could not find a place in India's 18-member roster for the England tour.

Talking about Iyer and his omission from the Test squad in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Panesar said:

"I think technique-wise, his game probably isn't suited for swinging conditions at the moment. And that's why they probably thought that, give some of the other players a go whose game is suited against swinging-seeming conditions."

He added:

"Shreyas Iyer's got a very good technique against flat tracks and bouncy pitches. I think the swinging conditions, maybe his technique doesn't line up at the moment. That's what I think. Because I think his hands are a bit hard. He hasn't got the soft touch, playing late with the swing ball. Seeing the swing early and playing late, he does come hard at the ball."
Iyer last played Tests for India in the home series against England last year. His Test numbers do not make for impressive reading, with an average of only 36.86 in 14 matches.

"If he's serious about playing Test cricket, he needs to find a county" - Monty Panesar on Sheryas Iyer's Test return

Monty Panesar advised Shreyas Iyer to play county cricket in England to stake a claim in the Indian Test side. The right-hander has played 11 of his 14 Tests in Asian conditions, with the other three coming in England and South Africa.

"In terms of Shreyas Iyer, to get into the Test team, I think he needs to play county cricket. If he's serious about playing Test cricket, he needs to find a county and play a season of county cricket. And then, prove to the selectors that his technique is up to standard against a swimming string and ball," said Panesar (via aforementioned source).

Iyer has played only the lone Test in England, scoring only a combined 34 runs across the two innings at an average of 17.

