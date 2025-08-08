"His initial movements were quicker" - Ajinkya Rahane points to pivotal change in Team India batter in 2025 ENG vs IND Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 08, 2025 21:09 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India players celebrate after drawing the Test series in England with a narrow win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Discarded Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane believes skipper Shubman Gill made massive strides in his initial movements to achieve success in the recently concluded Test series in England. Captaining the Test side for the first time, the youngster helped the visitors secure a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

Ad

Gill entered the tour with sub-par batting numbers in Tests, averaging in the mid-30s. However, the 25-year-old went on a historic scoring spree, breaking several records along the way. He finished as the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

Talking about Gill's heroic England series with the bat, Rahane said on his YouTube channel (10:12):

With Gill, I thought his initial moments were quicker than it was in Australia. He also used the crease and left the ball really well. He was aggressive with his footwork. Shubman was fantastic.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former skipper also spoke about young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying:

"Jaiswal's game is completely different to Shubman Gill. He plays with hard hands and I am sure he will learn from his mistakes."

Jaiswal had a terrific start to the England series but faded away before his century in the second innings of the series finale at the Oval. The southpaw finished with 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries.

Ad

"He hardly practices his batting in the nets" - Ajinkya Rahane on Washington Sundar

Ad

Ajinkya Rahane hailed all-rounder Washington Sundar for his batting efforts in the England Test series. The former captain pointed to Sundar's confidence and how the left-hander rarely practices his batting in the nets.

The 25-year-old scored his maiden Test century in the fourth Test at Manchester, helping India save the contest.

"He is really confident in his ability. He hardly practices his batting in the nets and only keeps bowling. In this series, he was really hungry and looking for the opportunity to do well. I still feel he can improve his bowling and start picking up wickets abroad," said Rahane (via the aforementioned source).

Sundar finished with 284 runs at an average of 47.33, while picking up seven wickets with the ball.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications