"His initial movements were quicker" - Ajinkya Rahane points to pivotal change in Team India batter in 2025 ENG vs IND Tests

Discarded Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane believes skipper Shubman Gill made massive strides in his initial movements to achieve success in the recently concluded Test series in England. Captaining the Test side for the first time, the youngster helped the visitors secure a 2-2 draw in the five-match series. Gill entered the tour with sub-par batting numbers in Tests, averaging in the mid-30s. However, the 25-year-old went on a historic scoring spree, breaking several records along the way. He finished as the series' leading run-scorer with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries. Talking about Gill's heroic England series with the bat, Rahane said on his YouTube channel (10:12):With Gill, I thought his initial moments were quicker than it was in Australia. He also used the crease and left the ball really well. He was aggressive with his footwork. Shubman was fantastic.The former skipper also spoke about young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying:&quot;Jaiswal's game is completely different to Shubman Gill. He plays with hard hands and I am sure he will learn from his mistakes.&quot;Jaiswal had a terrific start to the England series but faded away before his century in the second innings of the series finale at the Oval. The southpaw finished with 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries.&quot;He hardly practices his batting in the nets&quot; - Ajinkya Rahane on Washington SundarAjinkya Rahane hailed all-rounder Washington Sundar for his batting efforts in the England Test series. The former captain pointed to Sundar's confidence and how the left-hander rarely practices his batting in the nets. The 25-year-old scored his maiden Test century in the fourth Test at Manchester, helping India save the contest.&quot;He is really confident in his ability. He hardly practices his batting in the nets and only keeps bowling. In this series, he was really hungry and looking for the opportunity to do well. I still feel he can improve his bowling and start picking up wickets abroad,&quot; said Rahane (via the aforementioned source).Sundar finished with 284 runs at an average of 47.33, while picking up seven wickets with the ball.