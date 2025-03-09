Virat Kohli was seen hugging all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the latter finished his spell in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final. The moment caught everyone’s attention, sparking rumors of Jadeja’s potential retirement from the 50-over format.

Notably, the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their T20I retirement last year, after India clinched the men's T20 World Cup 2024, stating that they’d continue representing their nation in the longer formats.

Ahead of India’s Champions Trophy final encounter against New Zealand, several reports suggested that some of India's top stars could announce their respective ODI retirements if India win the tournament.

During the first innings of the match, after Jadeja bowled the final delivery of his 10-over spell, Kohli walked towards the spin-bowling all-rounder and hugged him. The moment caught fans’ attention as they took to social media and shared their opinion.

Here are a few reactions:

"Virat Kohli hugged Ravindra Jadeja after he completed his last over. Appreciation or Sign of Retirement? Jadeja playing his last ODI today?" a fan wrote.

“Every hug on television screen feels like a retirement sign today,” wrote a fan adding a crying emoji.

"Please don’t retire without trying for the 2027 World Cup brother Jadeja," wrote another.

Another fan commented:

"Kohli hugging Jadeja after completion of his spell, who's retiring?"

A fan stated:

"Thank you, Jaddu, for the magic over the years! If this was Ravindra Jadeja’s last game for India, Virat Kohli’s hug said it all. End of an era?

Ravindra Jadeja registers figures of 1/30 in Champions Trophy final

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket in his tight 10-over spell, conceding 30 runs, as Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy made the most of the conditions on offer. Yadav and Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each.

After a fiery start by the Kiwis, the Men in Blue managed to pick quick wickets and put a halt to the opposition’s momentum. While the New Zealanders did brilliantly in the powerplay, they went off the track after the first ten overs.

While there were questions raised on India’s fielding efforts, the bowlers did their best to restrict the BlackCaps to 251/7 in 50 overs.

