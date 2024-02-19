"His optimum pace is absolutely perfect for these pitches" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's spell in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravindra Jadeja's second-innings spell in the third Test between India and England in Rajkot. He noted that the left-arm spinner's pace is ideally suited to wearing Indian surfaces.

India set England a 557-run target on the fourth day (Sunday, February 18). Jadeja registered figures of 5/41 in 12.4 overs as the hosts bundled Ben Stokes and company out for 122 to complete a comprehensive 434-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra praised Jadeja for his consistent line and length and the pace at which he bowls.

"If you see his pitch map of today, yesterday, the previous match, or the match before that, it is always the same, and that is this bowler's specialty. The key to his success is that he pitches the ball continuously in just one place," he elaborated.

"If there is something on the pitch, he is the one who extracts the most from it. He might not be as effective in the first innings but as soon as the pitch slows down in the second innings, all bowlers struggle, but his optimum pace is absolutely perfect for these pitches," the former India opener added.

Chopra explained why other spinners aren't as successful as Jadeja on second-innings pitches.

"That is very important because if you ask any spinner to bowl quicker, as soon as he does that and goes 10 kph over his optimum speed, he loses accuracy and isn't able to bowl long spells as the shoulder starts paining," he stated.

Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root after the openers had gotten out to reduce England to 50/5. He later got rid of Ben Foakes and Mark Wood to complete his five-wicket haul.

"33/3 could have been 45/4" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's first-innings century

Ravindra Jadeja scored 112 runs off 225 balls in India's first innings. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Ravindra Jadeja for scoring a crucial century in India's first innings, saying:

"We missed Ravindra Jadeja in the last match and Jaddu is an asset without doubt. 33/3 - if he had not been there, you would have had to send someone else. 33/3 could have been 45/4. If you are 45/4, how will you win the match?"

Jadeja walked out to bat when India were reduced to 33/3 on the first morning. He added 204 runs for the fourth wicket with Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) to bail the hosts out of trouble and take them to a formidable 445-run first-innings score.

