"His presence is enough to steer the game in India's favor" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's knock in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player has lauded Rohit Sharma for scoring his maiden half-century in an ICC event summit clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He noted that India are virtually assured of a win whenever their captain plays a substantial knock.

New Zealand set India a 252-run target after opting to bat first in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Rohit smashed 76 runs off 83 deliveries in the chase to help the Men in Blue register a four-wicket win and bag a record third Champions Trophy title.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Rohit for rising to the occasion in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"There was a big question. He has such a great legacy, but he had never scored a half-century in an ICC final. You expect that from him as he is that kind of a player, that he would score it sometime or other. He hadn't scored too many runs in the entire Champions Trophy. He had given explosive starts, but only the trailer was seen, we hadn't seen the entire picture," he said (1:30).

"Then cometh the hour, cometh the man. With Rohit Sharma's game, you should always assume that until he is there, it doesn't seem like there is any help on the pitch and the opposition is putting pressure on you because he keeps hitting. His presence is enough to steer the game in India's favor," Chopra added.

Rohit Sharma had aggregated 104 runs at an average of 26.00 in four innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy before the final. He had gotten off to a start every time, with a 41-run knock in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh being his best effort.

"He hit the fast bowlers out of the attack" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's explosive start in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Rohit Sharma struck seven fours and three sixes during his 76-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma took the New Zealand seamers to the cleaners in the 2025 Champions Trophy final and extended his outstanding record as India's captain in ICC white-ball events.

"His first scoring shot was a six. After that, he hit the fast bowlers out of the attack. He batted like that, hit huge sixes. It's not only the batting. As Rohit Sharma is the captain, he has prepared a beautiful legacy. Since the 2022 Adelaide loss, he has dropped only one game as a captain," he said (3:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator appreciated the Indian skipper for leading by example.

"He is the captain who doesn't only talk about playing with a different template, but shows it by doing it. There isn't much difference between what he says and what he does. He consistently keeps hitting and tells everyone that they will play like this only as this is now their philosophy," Chopra elaborated.

India have lost only three games under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in ICC white-ball events. They suffered reversals against South Africa in the group stage and England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, and against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

