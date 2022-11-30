"His shot selection is like a chess grandmaster" - Brett Lee on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee was highly impressed with Suryakumar Yadav's performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under. Although India crashed out of the tournament in the semifinals, Yadav was a shining light for them.

In just six innings in the tournament, he scored 239 runs, at a staggering average of 59.75 and an incredible strike rate of 189.68. Lee was mesmerized by some of the outrageous shots that 'SKY' played and the consistency he showed despite playing for the first time in Australian conditions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brett Lee had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's sensational T20 World Cup:

"Well, we know India didn't win the T20 World Cup, but the 'SKY' rose. He is the new global T20 superstar. What a last 12-15 months he has had. On the big stage, he has shone on grassy wickets here in Australia, where the ball skids through.

"He is like the terminator. His shot selection is like a chess grandmaster."

Brett Lee's advice to Suryakumar Yadav

Brett Lee believes Yadav is dangerous to the opposition because of the brand of cricket that he plays consistently regardless of the situation. The speedster advised him not to change anything within his batting and believes that Yadav has the potential to win a World Cup for India.

On this, Lee stated:

"SKY was one of the highlights of the T20 World Cup for me and that's because he continued to bat with the same attitude. Not only will you score big runs, but someday you will also win a World Cup event for Team India."

He added:

"I love watching him play and my advice to this guy would be no advice. Keep doing what you're doing, don't change and complicate things."

Suryakumar Yadav continues to be the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world at the moment. He followed up his incredible T20 World Cup campaign with a century in India's recent T20I series against New Zealand.

