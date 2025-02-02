Historic 376* opening stand between Suraj Vashisht and Shubham Rohilla fuels Services to the second-highest Ranji Trophy chase against Odisha

In a historic 2024-25 Ranji Trophy clash, Services openers Suraj Vashisht and Shubham Rohilla forged an unbeaten 376-run partnership in the fourth innings. They guided their team to a stunning 10-wicket victory over Odisha on Sunday, February 2, marking the second-highest chase in the tournament's history.

Services won the toss and chose to bowl at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack. Batting first, Odisha were dismissed for just 180 runs. In response, Services posted 199, taking a slender 19-run lead.

Odisha’s batters fought back in the second innings, posting a total of 394, with Anil Parida top-scoring with an unbeaten 99 off 159 balls.

Chasing a target of 376, Services openers Suraj Vashisht and Shubham Rohilla made history with an unbroken 376-run partnership off 514 balls. Suraj remained unbeaten on 154 from 246 balls, including 15 boundaries and one six, while Shubham finished with 209* off 270 balls, featuring 30 boundaries.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Their stunning effort also set a new record for the highest fourth-innings team score in first-class cricket without losing a wicket (376/0).

This chase now stands as the second-highest in the tournament’s history, with the record still held by Railways, who scored 378 against Tripura at the MBB Stadium in Agartala during the 2023-24 season.

Services fail to qualify for the knockout stage despite registering a remarkable win in their last league game

Services made history with a remarkable 10-wicket victory over Odisha in their final league game, chasing down a target of 376. However, this win wasn't enough to secure a spot in the next round, as they finished fourth in Group A with 23 points from seven matches.

Odisha finished sixth with 17 points from the same number of games. Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir are the two teams to advance from Group A.

The four quarterfinals will see Jammu & Kashmir take on Kerala, while Vidarbha will face Tamil Nadu. Defending champions Mumbai will square off against Haryana, and the final matchup will feature Saurashtra against Gujarat. All four quarterfinals will begin on February 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️