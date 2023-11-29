“Home time” - Glenn Maxwell’s wife shares post after Australian batter's match-winning ton in 3rd IND vs AUS T20I

Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman shared a cute post while reacting to the cricketer’s brilliant hundred in the third T20I against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28. Awaiting her hubby’s return, she shared a picture of Maxwell on social media and commented, “home time”.

Maxwell clobbered 104* off 48 balls in the third T20I against India. He hit eight fours and as many sixes in his whirlwind knock as the Aussies chased down a target of 223 off the last ball, with five wickets in hand. The 35-year-old was named Player of the Match for his splendid effort.

Ahead of the game, cricket.com.au had confirmed that Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will return home after the third T20I. The report stated that Steve Smith and Adam Zampa had already flown home before the game.

Excited to welcome Maxwell back home, Vini shared an Instagram story which included a red heart and an airplane emoji. Before the T20I series in India, the former played a key role in Australia’s triumph in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A screengrab of Vini Raman’s Instagram story

He hammered a brilliant double hundred against Afghanistan and, before that, broke the record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred against the Netherlands, racing to three figures in 40 balls.

“We did really well to stay in the game until the final over” - Maxwell

Reflecting on his superb knock in the third T20I against India, which was also his 100th match for Australia in the format, Maxwell admitted that dew made life hard for bowlers. He, however, credited his side for staying in the hunt till the last over.

"The dew obviously makes it difficult to hold on to, we knew it was going to be hard work to bowl yorkers, and there probably wasn't a number in our head at the back-end to set ourselves to. We thought if we can stay in the hunt until the last over, we can give ourselves a chance, you never know it might come off the middle and you might stay in the game,” Maxwell said after his match-winning knock.

"We did really well to stay in the game until the final over. Knowing that Axar [Patel] had one over left meant (Matthew Wade) Wadey had to be out there to cash in and I was trying to take on all the pace bowlers and get the run rate under a little bit under control,” the 35-year-old added.

Chasing 223, Australia were in trouble at 134/5 in the 14th over. However, Maxwell and skipper Wade (28* off 16) launched a brutal counter-attack to lift the Aussies to victory.