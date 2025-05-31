“Honoured to represent cricket in Munich” - Jay Shah meets UEFA president ahead of PSG vs Inter 2024-25 Champions League final [In Pictures]

Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), met the UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, ahead of the 2024-25 Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan. The meeting took place in Munich, Germany, where the final will be played on Saturday, May 31.

Jay Shah posted a couple of pictures of his meeting with the UEFA President on his official Instagram handle on Saturday. The two can be seen dressed in formal attire. In the first picture, they posed alongisde the Champions League trophy, while the second picture shows them shaking hands and greeting each other.

The ICC chairman wrote in his post that he was honored to represent cricket in Munich and to converse with the UEFA President. He also wished PSG and Inter good luck for the final.

"Honoured to represent cricket in Munich ahead of the @championsleague Final and have discussions with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. It’s always valuable to spend time with other sporting leaders as the @ICC expands our sport’s global reach. Good luck to @psg and @inter in the tournament decider," Shah wrote on his post.

When Jay Shah met FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Earlier this year, Jay Shah also met FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 144th IOC Session at Costa Navarino in Greece, highlighting his presence in global sports circles and his efforts to promote the game of cricket across the globe.

Shah was hailed by Gianni for his work to grow the game.

"It was my pleasure to meet @icc Chair and a fantastic administrator Jay Shah! 🤝Having visited 🇮🇳 India, including during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, I’m aware of the incredible passion the people there have for cricket and the outstanding work @jayshah220988 has done to further grow the game. I wish you the very best in your mission and look forward to working together and collaborating to make cricket even more global. ⚽️♥️🏏," Gianni had written on Instagram, where he put up a picture of himself with the ICC Chairman.

