“Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality” - Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan with a cheeky post

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a light-hearted dig at the Pakistan cricket team after their chances of reaching the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup suffered a body blow following New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan needed the Kiwis to go down to Sri Lanka for them to have a decent chance of finishing in the top four. However, New Zealand came up with a clinical effort at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday to all but seal their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Bowling first, New Zealand restricted the Lankans to 171 in 46.4 overs and then chased down the target in 23.2 overs, with five wickets in hand, further boosting their net run rate.

Taking a tongue-in-cheek dig at Pakistan, with their exit from the 2023 World Cup looking imminent, Sehwag took to his Instagram handle and wrote:

“Pakistan Zindabhaag! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan!”

He shared the post with a picture which had the words “Bye Bye Pakistan” written on it.

In a related post on his X account, he took another potshot at Babar Azam and co. and wrote that although Pakistan were supporting Sri Lanka against New Zealand, the Lankans ended up playing like Pakistan.

“Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai 😂. Sorry Sri Lanka,” Sehwag’s post on X read.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult starred with 3/37, while Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets each.

In the chase, Devon Conway (45), Ravindra (42), and Daryl Mitchell (43) chipped in with handy contributions as the Kiwis got home with ease.

Pakistan face near-impossible task of reaching 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Following the win over Sri Lanka, New Zealand’s net run rate stands at +0.743. In contrast, Pakistan have a run rate of +0.036.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup, they need to restrict England to 13 if they score 300 batting first, 62 if they score 350, and 112 if they score 400.

If Pakistan bowl first and even restrict England to 50, they will have to chase the target in 2.3 overs.