"Hope that Mehidy Hasan gets dismissed at least once in this series" - Aakash Chopra ahead of 3rd IND vs BAN ODI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is hoping that Team India will finally be able to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan in the final ODI on Saturday, December 10.

Mehidy has been sensational for the hosts, having won the Player of the Match award in both games, and has scored 138 runs in the series without being dismissed even once.

Bangladesh seemed to be down and out in the first ODI at 136/9. But Mehidy strung a record 51-run partnership with Mustafizur Rahman to take his team to a miraculous win.

The all-rounder then smashed an incredible maiden ODI hundred in the second game and formed an important partnership of 148 with Mahmudullah to take the hosts from 69/6 to 271/7.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra said about Mehidy Hasan:

"I hope that Mehidy Hasan gets dismissed at least once in this series. Because for now, it's looking as if he might be thinking 'Apun hi Bhagwan hai.' (famous dialogue from Sacred Games which means that 'I can do no wrong.')."

Aakash Chopra feels Bangladesh will play full-strength side

Bangladesh, with the series already in their bag, might think of rotating the squad with a view to keeping some of their red-ball players fresh for the Test series. However, Aakash Chopra thinks that the hosts might also not want to miss out on a golden opportunity to hand India a 3-0 whitewash.

On this, he stated:

"Bangladesh have two options - they can either play their full-strength side and try and whitewash India, or think of resting their Test players with the first Test to be played after three days. But I feel they won't rest anyone because they won't get the opportunity to whitewash India often."

India's squad for the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

