"Hope they are not searching for a Jadeja duplicate" - Mohammad Kaif roasts Australia after loss in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has taken a cheeky dig at the beleaguered Australian team after they were comprehensively beaten by the hosts in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the build-up to the Test match, the Aussies had roped in domestic cricketer Mahesh Pithiya in their nets as he had a bowling action similar to that of Ravichandran Ashwin. However, both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of the opposition batting in the Nagpur Test.

Mohammad Kaif indirectly took a dig at the visitors on Twitter for expecting them to be ready for Ashwin by practicing against someone with a similar action. He also trolled them by asking them to find a Ravindra Jadeja clone before the next game.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi."

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi. Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi.

Australia's capitulation in the second innings was meek, to say the least

India were well ahead in the game on Day 3 when they scored 400 runs to take a lead of 223 runs. Many felt that the hosts had probably batted Australia out of the game. However, the way the visitors collapsed in just one session was something no one saw coming.

Except for Steve Smith, no other batter from the visitors could show any patience or application as Ashwin and Jadeja ran riot in the second session on Day 3. The Aussies were bowled out for just 91, which is their lowest total in India.

The visitors will probably need to make some tough calls regarding their playing XI if they want to give themselves the best chance of making a comeback in Delhi.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes