“Hope that we see him back at his best”- Ricky Ponting wants Virat Kohli to be among runs in 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting wants to see Indian star batter Virat Kohli among the leading run-scorers in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The Australian legend expressed his delight at seeing the right-handed batter get back to scoring ways in his comeback match against Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

Speaking to The ICC Review, he said:

"I just hope that we see him [Virat Kohli] back at his best and in the World Cup. I’d rather see Virat come out here (in Australia) and be one of the leading players in the tournament, but just make sure he doesn’t score many runs against Australia when they play!"

"First and foremost, great to see him back in the runs. No surprise that he did it in a run chase. We’ve always known that about him. His record suggests he is better when his team is chasing runs.”

Kohli scored 35 runs off 34 balls and emerged as the joint-highest run scorer for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja as Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Pakistan by five wickets in India’s opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Virat Kohli is in right space mentally”- Ponting

The three-time World Cup champion also lauded the RCB batter for opening up about his mental health battle.

Ponting feels that such a revelation has freed the former Indian captain to start feeling better about himself. He further added that a month-long break from cricket might do Kohli a world of good.

The former cricketer said:

“The fact that he [Virat Kohli] has taken that month off to get away, to sort of regather his thoughts, get himself back where we think he is in the right space mentally … there’s lots of good signs there."

“I was really surprised”- Ponting reacts to Rishabh Pant’s axe from Indian playing XI against Pakistan

Ricky Ponting coaches Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach further expressed his surprise to see Rishabh Pant not making the playing XI during the high-octane match against Pakistan. However, he justified the team management's decision by saying India needed a sixth bowler. Ponting said:

"I was really surprised. To be honest, there was some talk about it, once again on social media channels going into the game, which way would they go because I think they needed the sixth bowling option."

He added:

“I know his skillset, I know how much he wants to do well and how much he wants to win games - whether it's for Delhi Capitals or for India."

Ponting opined that Dinesh Karthik is in the best form of his life, which might have prompted the team management to pick him ahead of Pant.

“When you look at the balance that India had though in that side, you know it's hard to leave Karthik out because Dinesh is in career-best form, and by a long way.”

“The Indian selectors have got some big decision to make, tough decisions to make.”

Team India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the tournament seven times. They will face Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31, in Dubai.

