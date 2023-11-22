"Hope you’re feeling better very soon" - Mohammed Shami's heartwarming post for his mother amid her illness during 2023 World Cup final

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami wrote a heartfelt post for his beloved mother, who was ill amid the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

A report claimed that the star cricketer's mother suddenly fell ill on the night of the final, complaining of nervousness and fever. As a result, she had to be rushed to a local hospital. It emerged that after some basic treatment, she was shifted to a better facility and her condition was stable soon.

The right-arm seamer took to his official account on X and posted a photo of himself with his mother. The Bengal pacer captioned the post:

"You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon."

With the 33-year-old playing an integral role in lifting Team India to the 2023 World Cup final, the atmosphere in his village Amroha was festive-like ahead of the decider in Ahmedabad. The residents in the village were involved in prayers for the home side's victory in the final.

Mohammed Shami finishes as highest wicket-taker of 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite prayers from various parts of the world, the Men in Blue could not get the job done as Australia sealed a record sixth world title at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins and chose to bowl first and his side did a commendable job to restrict the famed Indian batting line-up to 240 in the allotted 50 overs.

Shami, who opened the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah, made the ball talk under lights by dismissing David Warner cheaply. The home side took two more wickets in the first 10 overs. However, the partnership of 192 between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne put the game beyond Rohit Sharma's men's reach.

Shami, who took a solitary wicket in the final, finished with 24 scalps in seven matches at 10.71. Virat Kohli received the Player of the Tournament award for his 765 runs in 11 games.