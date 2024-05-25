"Hopefully, the baby comes at the right time" - Moeen Ali ready to lead England in T20 World Cup 2024 in case of Jos Buttler's paternity leave

With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler expecting his third child soon, veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali is ready to step into the role during the T20 World Cup if need be. However, the spin-bowling all-rounder hopes for Buttler's child to come on time to ensure his availability for all the matches.

England are currently playing a four-match T20I series against Pakistan at home, with the first game washed out on May 22. The defending champions will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second T20I against Pakistan on Saturday, the left-handed batter said he had confidence in his ability to captain the side should the need arise. As quoted by The Daily Mail, the 36-year-old stated:

"I’ve done quite a few games in terms of when I’ve been vice-captain and taken over when Jos has not played. I’m pretty cool with that. Nothing will change too much. It’s just taking over from what he’s doing. We’re on the same page. Hopefully, the baby comes at the right time and Jos doesn't miss too many games."

Moeen has already led England in 12 T20Is, winning five of them. Nevertheless, Buttler remains a vital cog in their XI, given his experience and expertise as an opening batter.

"If I'm playing well, I want to carry on playing" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali. (Image credits: Getty)

Moeen Ali has also refused to put an end date on his career for now and asserted that he will keep going as long as his body holds up. The Warwickshire all-rounder told BBC Sport:

"If I'm playing well, I want to carry on playing. It could be at the World Cup if I'm not playing so well, or whatever it is, and I decide ‘OK, this is the time’. There's no time on it. If I'm playing really well, and my body's good, then I want to carry on playing for as long as I can."

England became only the second team to win the T20 World Cup twice when they beat Pakistan in the final of the 2022 edition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

