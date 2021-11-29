"Hopefully we'll get the opportunity to sit down and talk about this whole situation" - Joe Root hopes to chat with Azeem Rafiq after Ashes

England captain Joe Root has said that he is looking forward to meeting Azeem Rafiq after the Ashes to discuss his racism-related concerns. Root also denied any instances of encountering racism when he was Rafiq's teammate at Yorkshire.

Azeem Rafiq, who emerged with his racism allegations in 2020, disseminated some explosive information at the DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) hearing. As part of his testimony, the 31-year old alleged Gary Ballance of using the term 'Kevin' as a racial slur. Rafiq also said that Joe Root was part of these conversations.

Joe Root hopes to speak to Rafiq and sort things out, but stood firm on his earlier statements. The No.1 Test batter also admitted that England can learn a lot from this episode.

"Hopefully we'll get the opportunity to sit down and talk about this whole situation. I stand by what I said. I don't recall those instances. If they are oversights on my part, that's an area which I have to learn from."

"There is so much work that has to be done - so much energy has to be thrown into this, and there has to be a real drive to make a real difference," Root told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports

Azeem Rafiq's groundbreaking testimony at the DCMS hearing included more players of note like Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, David Lloyd, Alex Hales and many more. Yorkshire County Cricket Club's reputation has taken a massive hit in the wake of the incident.

"We must do everything we can to make the dressing rooms within cricket as inclusive as possible" - Joe Root

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Joe Root strongly vouched for inclusivity in the dressing room and respect everyone's beliefs and sentiments. Citing his sympathy with what Rafiq went through, the 31-year old said:

"We must do everything we can to make the dressing rooms within cricket - professional, international, club - as inclusive as possible so that no one feels like they are treated differently. That has to start at the top of the game."

"I think there is a huge amount of sadness (over what Rafiq went through). and a huge amount of learning has to be done off the back of that. We have to do everything we can to make sure we continue to find ways of making the game as diverse as possible and championing that."

Root is in Australia preparing to lead England in the Ashes series, which begins on 8th December in Brisbane.

The captain will have a massive role to play as the tourists hope to regain the urn.

