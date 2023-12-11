"Hopefully, I can emulate him" - Mitchell Marsh reveals his inspiration

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has expressed his keenness in opening the innings in Test cricket, citing veteran Usman Khawaja as his inspiration. The West Australian stated that 36-year-old Khawaja's longevity is a particular source of inspiration for him.

With David Warner likely to retire after the Test series against Pakistan, the right-hander looms as a contender to replace him at the top due to his aggressive approach. However, the seam-bowling all-rounder hasn't opened the innings in Tests and is not a regular fixture in the red-ball side.

Speaking to FOX Cricket, the 32-year-old observed Khawaja's prolific last couple of years in Test cricket and said:

"I’d love to be able to do what Uzzie’s [Usman Khawaja] done over the last couple of years. It’s been incredible to watch, and very inspiring. Someone who was out of the team for a fair while and came back at 35. To come in and do what he’s done is very inspiring for guys like me in the space that I’m in in my career. Hopefully, I can emulate him."

Ahead of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Perth, the management faces a conundrum between Marsh and Cameron Green. Green, one of the most promising cricketers, made 46 for the Prime Minister's XI in the practice game against Pakistan but did not bowl.

"I’ll do everything I can to look after my body" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh. (Credits: cricket.com.au Twitter)

With Marsh having struggled with numerous injuries throughout his career, the veteran underlined the need to take it series by series. He also stated that he will do 'everything' he can to look after his body, adding:

The lessons I’ve taken from throughout my career is take it series by series. I appreciate that might sound a bit cliche, but the scale of international cricket these days is you can’t look too far ahead. I’ll do everything I can to look after my body. There’s so much cricket ahead, we’ll have to wait and see."

Pakistan, set to be led by a new captain in Shan Masood, faces a stern test Down Under. The tourists haven't won a Test in Australia since 1995.

