"Hopefully Joe Root sees how his guru did it" - Dinesh Karthik compares England batter with Lagaan movie's Guran

Dinesh Karthik hilariously compared England batter Joe Root's batting style with that of a Lagaan movie character Guran. Karthik made the comment while on commentary for the fourth Test match of Ashes 2023 between Australia and England.

Under the Bazball approach, Joe Root has surprised fans by playing reverse sweeps and reverse scoop shots off fast bowlers. Having noticed how Dinesh Karthik compared him with Guran from Lagaan, a Twitter user wrote on the social media platform:

"That's how @DineshKarthik sees @root66 playing reverse sweep off fast bowlers."

Noticing the tweet from the fan, Karthik replied:

"Hahaha that's how I saw it. Hopefully @root66 sees how his guru did it. Must admit Root has played it with a lot more finesse."

DK @DineshKarthik



Hopefully @root66 sees how his guru did it 🤣



Must admit Root has played it with a lot more finesse



@SkyCricket



#Ashes twitter.com/BasitSubhani/s… Hahaha that's how I saw itHopefully @root66 sees how his guru did it 🤣Must admit Root has played it with a lot more finesse@SkyCricket #Ashes 2023 #CricketTwitter

Fans loved the reply from Karthik on Twitter. The reply has received more than 500 likes in no time. Karthik showed his funny side to the fans on the micro-blogging platform with this comparison.

Who is Guran? All you need to know about Lagaan movie character whom Dinesh Karthik compared Joe Root with

Lagaan is one of the most popular movies of Bollywood. The film was released in the year 2001, with Aamir Khan playing the lead hero's role. In the movie, a team from a rural area of India competed against a team from England. While the English team featured professional players, the Indian side did not have any major experience.

One of the players elected in the Indian team was Guran, played by the late Rajesh Vivek. He had a unique style of tackling the bowlers. On the first ball he faced, Guran played a shot which one would generally play in 'Gilli Danda' and hit the ball twice.

After being informed that hitting the ball twice is not allowed in cricket, Guran played some unimaginable shots, including the reverse scoop, which Dinesh Karthik referred to.