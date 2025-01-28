“Hopefully one of my mates comes with me” - Steve Smith issues massive injury update ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith revealed that he will not be able to throw the ball on the field during the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The medical team, however, has cleared him fit to play. The ace batter had felt discomfort in his elbow after a regulation throw while playing for the Sydney Sixers recently in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25.

Steve Smith had undergone a major surgery in 2019 on the same elbow, which sparked fear of a potential reoccurrence of a ligament tear. However, scans showed that there was only an issue with the muscle while the ligament remained intact. Following advice from a medical expert, Smith joined his teammates in Dubai for the training camp ahead of their two-match series in the subcontinent.

Smith is essential for the visiting Australian side as both captain and batter. With Pat Cummins on paternity leave, awaiting the birth of his second child, the ace batter has been handed the leadership responsibility for the tour. Furthermore, he is arguably one of the best players of spin in the setup.

Steve Smith revealed that he will not be requiring any strapping to protect his elbow, but admitted that the injury might impact his contribution in the field slightly since he will not be able to throw the ball with force.

"Fortunately, this part of the world I'll be parked in the slips for the entire time. If I have to chase one to the boundary, hopefully one of my mates comes with me." Smith said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st Test (via ESPN Cricinfo)

The veteran player is one of the bonafide members of the slip cordon in the team, and is one of the best fielders in the world. He will play an important role in close quarters considering the spin-friendly conditions, requiring an alert member at all times.

"We'll have another look at the wicket and from there we'll name the team at the toss" - Steve Smith

While Australia usually name their playing XI in advance, they have refrained from doing so for the opening Test versus Sri Lanka. The alien conditions and the composition of the squad mean that the visitors will name the team during the toss. However, Steve Smith did confirm that Travis Head will open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, leading to a major change in the top and the middle order.

"We'll have another look at the wicket and from there we'll name the team at the toss. We've got all the options available to us. We'll see how we go," Smith said

The first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 29 at the Galle International Stadium. The World Test Championship (WTC) finalists have walked away with 1-1 and 0-3 results on their last two tours of the island nation. Their last series win in Sri Lanka came during the 2011-12 tour.

