"Hopefully that’s a good reason for lots of runs over the next few Test matches" - Travis Head backs Warner to be fueled by Johnson's comments

Australian batter Travis Head feels that David Warner will be ready to respond to Mitchell Johnson's scathing comments against him in his farewell Test series against Pakistan.

Warner and Johnson engaged in a war of words through media, which stemmed from a text message from the former. Johnson tore into Warner in his column, questioning Australia's intentions to glorify the opening batter and award him a farewell series on home soil.

While several former Australian players have since shared their thoughts on the verbal battle, Warner has downplayed the entire saga, choosing to focus on his final Test assignment.

“He’s been pretty calm, I think, which might be a good thing or a bad thing. I think he’s revved up and I think a few people have said he doesn’t need much motivation so (those comments) added a little spice to it and revs him up," Travis Head said ahead of the first Test

"We’ve seen that over his whole career where he’s had moments whether he’s at the crossroads or people have had opinions or whatnot, but it doesn’t affect him too much. But I know deep down he keeps it in the back of his mind and it spurs him on. Hopefully that’s a good reason for lots of runs over the next few Test matches," he further stated

Warner comes into his final Test series on the back of some shaky form in red-ball cricket. He scored a much-needed double ton against South Africa in the 2022 Boxing Day Test before enduring an on-and-off 2023, which included the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, The Ashes, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"When he seems to be backed into the corner, that’s when he plays his best cricket" - Nathan Lyon on David Warner

David Warner has also received backing from Nathan Lyon to go all out in his farewell series. The last of the three Tests in Sydney will mark the veteran opener's final Test outing, much like he proclaimed it a while back.

“Knowing David for the last 13 or 14 years, when he seems to be backed into the corner, that’s when he plays his best cricket. I’m backing David to come out and perform the way he has for Australia," Nathan Lyon stated

Furthermore, claiming that the fans do not realize the veteran batter's value to the team, Lyon concluded:

“I honestly don’t think that the Australian public probably realises the importance that David has played for the Australian cricket team over the last 13 years. I think I’ve played over 100 Tests with David, and to see what he’s been able to do has been pretty amazing so I’m looking forward to seeing him come out here.”

Australia will face Pakistan in the first Test of the series from Thursday, December 14, onwards at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket