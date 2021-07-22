SL vs IND 2021: Hotelier promises a free pint of beer to customers if Sri Lanka batsman scores ton 

The Sri Lankan cricket team are having a rough time against India so far having already lost the ODI series 2-0. However, the team will have the chance to entertain a fraction of their fans with a win in the final ODI.

The Bro Pub & Restaurant at Nugegoda will offer a glass of beer to an entire set of customers present if a Sri Lankan batsman is able to score a hundred in the final ODI.

The offer has not come into effect so far since no centuries have been registered by the home side. Charith Asalanka came closest to achieving this fear with his 65-run knock in the second ODI.

📸 Sri Lanka training session ahead of 3rd ODI against India.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/k8npRpBL6O — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 22, 2021

Ryan Cramer, the Director of Gartons Group, intends to extend the offer for the upcoming three-match T20 series as well. He said:

"We, as a cricket-loving nation, are always optimistic that our new team will do better! Irrespective of 'win or lose', we are glued to our screens. We wanted to offer our patrons at the Bro Pub and Restaurant an exciting experience to encourage and get people to watch the match on our giant screen, hoping that one of our performers will guarantee them a free Pint Of Beer."

The Bro Pub & Restaurant is a popular chain in Sri Lanka, having hosted a slew of functions including weddings and private parties for several players and coaches.

Offer only valid when a Sri Lanka player reaches the three-figure mark

The hotelier clarified that the offer will not be valid if an Indian batsman scores a hundred.

"I wish we could! However considering the current strong Indian team batting lineup, we are likely to go into losses," said Cramer.

Despite averaging over 260 runs an innings so far on the tour, no player has been able to score a hundred so far. Shikhar Dhawan managed to score 86 in the first ODI, but the fixture was done and dusted with 14 overs to spare, leaving the skipper stranded.

Several of the Indian players have gotten off to good starts, but have failed to convert them. Ishan Kishan looked in full flow in the series opener but fell right after scoring his fifty. Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav had a chance to steer and close the game out himself in a tense chase but was dismissed for 53.

Sri Lanka will host India in the final ODI of the series tomorrow (June 23), in a bid to avoid a whitewash and gain some momentum heading into the T20I series.

