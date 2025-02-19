How can Pakistan qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal after their 60-run loss to New Zealand?

Pakistan suffered a massive defeat in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 20.

Pakistan and New Zealand are placed in Group A alongside India and Bangladesh. A defeat in their opening game now means that the hosts will have some headache as far as their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal is concerned.

They will next face India in the blockbuster clash on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27. For them to qualify, they will first have to win both their remaining games against India and Bangladesh and get to four points.

As New Zealand have already won their first game, the Men In Green will need the Kiwis to win at least one more match while one of India or Bangladesh would have to lose at least two out of their three matches.

Pakistan will have to win both their remaining games and hope for either India to beat Bangladesh or vice versa. That way, they will finish with four points while New Zealand will have four or six points based on the results. In such a scenario, India and Bangladesh will finish below New Zealand and Pakistan, which will help the hosts qualify for the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, if Pakistan lose their next game against India, their chances of making it through will be as good as over.

New Zealand crush Pakistan by 60 runs in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

In the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Kiwis batted first and put up a healthy 320 for five from their 50 overs.

Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out) smashed crucial tons while a quickfire 39-ball 61 from Glenn Phillips gave them the perfect finish to their innings. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, although expensive, picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Pakistan lost early wickets and half the side with just 128 runs on the board. Muhammad Rizwan's boys failed to recover as they were eventually bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. Babar Azam (64), Khushdil Shah (69), and Salman Agha (42) played some key knocks but it was simply not good enough to take them over the line.

