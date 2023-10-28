How can Pakistan qualify for semis after 1-wicket loss to South Africa in 2023 World Cup?

Pitted as among the pre-tournament favorites for the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan are now on the brink of elimination following a gut-wrenching one-wicket loss to South Africa in Chennai on October 27.

After impressive wins in their opening two outings against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the Men in Green have sunk to losing four straight games and remain on four points from six games.

It is also the first time Pakistan have ever lost four consecutive games in their World Cup history, leaving them on the doorsteps of an early exit.

Their task of qualifying for the semi-final was already hanging by a thread after the shocker against Afghanistan in the previous outing.

However, the soul-crushing defeat to the proteas has only further reduced qualification chances drastically for the 1992 World Champions. Yet, the side isn't officially eliminated, despite the dire situation they find themselves in.

For starters, Babar Azam's men will have to win all three remaining games against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England and do so by a considerable margin to improve their net run rate.

That would take Pakistan to ten points after their nine games, a figure India and South Africa have already attained.

It means one of Pakistan's best bets would be to hope for New Zealand to lose all their remaining games against Australia, South Africa, themselves, and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are on eight points in five games with only one loss, and so losing all their remaining games would mean Pakistan leapfrog them should they go unbeaten from now on.

However, Pakistan's most likely path to the semis will have to involve Australia enduring a dismal finish to their tournament.

The five-time champions are on six points in five games, meaning losses in three of their remaining four matches would see them finish only on eight points.

Apart from the Men in Yellow losing to New Zealand and England in their next two games, they will also have to go down to one of Bangladesh and Afghanistan to finish on only eight points.

Should they only lose to the Kiwis and England and defeat both Bangladesh and Afghanistan, it could come down to the net run rate deciding the fourth qualifying team between Australia and Pakistan.

In such a scenario, Pakistan will also want New Zealand, South Africa, and India to win all their remaining matches against the other sides in their vicinity—Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

If the above results featuring Australia go their way and they win their remaining three games, the points table could read India with 18, South Africa and New Zealand with 14 or 12, and Australia and Sri Lanka with eight behind their tally of 10.

"Very disappointing for the whole team" - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan could not put the finishing touches on a magnificent comeback.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was bitterly disappointed after suffering a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat that has them on the cusp of elimination from the 2023 World Cup.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Asian side scored only 270 before being bowled out with more than three overs left.

However, with the Proteas coasting in reply at 206/4 in 33 overs, Pakistan staged an inspirational comeback to be on the brink of a memorable victory.

Yet, the side suffered a few unlucky breaks and eventually conceded defeat to the valiant final pair of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

At the post-match presentation, Babar Azam lamented the batting effort but promised to put forth their best foot forward in their remaining games despite possible elimination.

"We are very close, we did not finish well. Very disappointing for the whole team. We fought back very well. In the batting we were 10-15 short. The fast bowlers and spinners fought well but unfortunately it was not to be. We have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race but not to be. We will try our best in the next 3 matches and put our efforts and play for Pakistan. Let's see where we will stand after that," said Babar.

With the semi-final qualification now reliant on other results aside from needing to win all their remaining games, Pakistan are faced with an uphill task to avoid an embarrassing end to their 2023 World Cup campaign.

They will take on a struggling Bangladesh side in their next outing in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31.