How can RCB still qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs? 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a forgettable start to the Women's Premier League (WPL) after being on the losing side across their first five matches.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side are all but out of the playoff race with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) running away with points.

However, there is still an outside chance for the franchise to make it into the top three and get into the knockouts.

Based on the tournament format, the table topper at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the finals. Whereas, the teams finishing second and third will face each other in an Eliminator clash for a spot in the final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



A better performance from the team, but not good enough to take us across the line. What could we have done better, the coaches explain to us, and the players in the dressing room chat.



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2023 #DCvRCB DC v RCB Post Match Dressing Room VideoA better performance from the team, but not good enough to take us across the line. What could we have done better, the coaches explain to us, and the players in the dressing room chat. DC v RCB Post Match Dressing Room VideoA better performance from the team, but not good enough to take us across the line. What could we have done better, the coaches explain to us, and the players in the dressing room chat.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2023 #DCvRCB https://t.co/63e5jydC6s

MI and DC have already amassed eight points, which is not possible for RCB, since they only have three matches remaining to play. This leaves out the possibility of the Smriti Mandhana-led side finishing in the top two spots.

For RCB to finish third and book a berth in the Eliminator contest, they will naturally have to win all of their remaining matches (UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, and the Gujarat Giants on March 15, 18, and 21, respectively) to accumulate six points.

Their adverse state at the moment makes them heavily reliant on the results of the other matches as well. Apart from winning their last three matches, RCB will also have to hope that the UP Warriorz, currently placed third with four points to their name, lose all of their remaining four matches.

Additionally, they will also need the Gujarat Giants (GG) to not win more than one of their remaining four matches. Even if RCB are tied on points with another franchise, Bangalore's inferior run rate is bound to let them down in that scenario.

RCB are currently placed fifth on the points table with no wins so far

RCB began their tournament on a sour note with a mammoth loss to DC at the Brabourne Stadium and things, unfortunately, took a turn for the worse from there.

They played their first four matches at the same venue, but could not get their first win on the board with each defeat pinching harder than the last.

A change in venue did not bring about a change in fortune for the team.

In their first contest at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday, March 13, they were ousted by DC in a last-over thriller that prolonged their winless run.

Will the franchise be able to qualify for the WPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "It’s good that we are getting matches like this in the league stages" - Jemimah Rodrigues on DC's close win over RCB in WPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes