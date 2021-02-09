How can Team India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final after defeat in 1st Test?

Team India got off to a disappointing start in their final ICC World Test Championship series.

Entering the Chennai Test as the overwhelming favorites, Team India instead succumbed to England by 227 runs. The defeat means Virat Kohli's men have now dropped to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

A win in the series opener would have seen Team India strengthen their lead atop the standings. However, following their fabulous win, England have now replaced the hosts at the summit of the Test Championship table.

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

The home team now need to record at least two wins in the remaining three Tests to keep alive their hopes of making the ICC World Test Championship final. On the other hand, if England win one more Test, Team India will not be able to qualify.

Chennai will host the second Test from February 13. The next game in the series will see Team India take on England in a day/night Test at the Motera Stadium later this month. The series will culminate with a red-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

Have Australia replaced Team India as the number one contender to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final?

England's win have boosted Australia's chances.

The outcomes Team India needed to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final were 4-0, 3-0, 3-1, 2-1 or 2-0. Three of those five results are not possible after England's win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Team India have their task cut out to join New Zealand in the summit clash. Meanwhile, England need to win the series by 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 to earn a place in the grand finale.

The visitors were excellent in the opening Test. However, it seems unlikely they will defeat Team India by any of the margins mentioned above. Virat Kohli's men were unbeaten at home in the Test Championship before this Test. So winning two more matches will be a considerable challenge for Joe Root's side.

Meanwhile, Australia will go through to the final if the India-England series ends in a draw. They will also qualify if England win by 1-0, 2-1 or 2-0.

Qualification scenarios for the #WTC21 finals:



India can still qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-1



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0



Australia qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

India still have their fortune in their own hands. Just like they did in Australia, the hosts are likely to come back strong and take the series to qualify for the Test Championship final.