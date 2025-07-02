"How on earth are you going to pick 20 wickets? - Social media unhappy with India's bowling combination for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India made three changes to their lineup for the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The match kicked off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday, July 2. The hosts won the toss and chose to field first.

The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series following England's five-wicket win in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds. Shubman Gill and Co. will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test.

The ace speedster has been rested as part of his workload management. Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and top-order batter Sai Sudharsan were also benched for the clash.

All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and pacer Akash Deep were added to the playing XI. However, several fans were unhappy with the team's bowling lineup.

A few fans and experts seemed unimpressed by the omissions of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"After conceding 373 runs in 85 overs and taking only 5 wickets, what would a team do? Strengthen their bowling. But what have India done? Weakened it. Baffling," wrote a fan.

"Might score 500 in the first innings with the batting depth they have, but the question is who the hell is gonna take ten wickets of England, they will absolutely thrash this bowling attack. Playing Washington Sundar ahead of Kuldeep is an absolute blunder," remarked a fan.

"This India bowling lineup won’t get 20 wickets, can’t believe not even one of Bumrah or Kuldeep is playing," commented another.

"After struggling to take 20 wickets in the first Test, India have now decided to strengthen their batting and weaken the bowling for the second Test. What a brilliant decision," chimed in yet another.

It is worth noting that Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball for the touring party in the first Test. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, he too remained wicketless in the fourth innings, which significantly dented the chances of the side defending the target.

"I find it nonsensical that he’ll play 1, 3, and 5" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's workload management plan for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play in just three matches on the England tour as part of his workload management. However, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was critical of the think tank's decision to make the fast bowler play in a specific set of matches.

He seemed worried about the bowling looking toothless in the absence of Bumrah. Speaking ahead of the second Test, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked on ESPNcricinfo:

"I find it nonsensical that he’ll play 1, 3, and 5. You just got to be realistic in sport, in life as well. You can’t pre-empt anything. What India did well was that Bumrah played in the first Test. Whatever the talks, I don’t see him resting in the second. India also know that he’s got to play. I always believe that instead of making long-term plans, there’s always gonna be clarity, absolute clarity at the end of every Test match, whether Bumrah should play the next or rest the next.

I don’t think India has a choice. He’s got to play. He didn’t bowl as much as one would’ve thought in the second innings, plus he didn’t take the field towards the end as well. Long enough gap, and if he doesn’t play now and we’ve seen how the bowling attack looks even with Bumrah in the second innings in the last Test."

It is worth mentioning that India are yet to win a single Test in Birmingham. They have suffered seven defeats at the venue, while one game ended in a draw.

