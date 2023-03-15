“How do I get my Twitter account secure… point us in the right direction” – Ravichandran Ashwin ridicules Elon Musk

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is quite active on social media, questioned Twitter CEO Elon Musk regarding a new security update on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, March 15.
The ace spinner wrote on Twitter:
“Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls.”
It's worth mentioning that Ashwin enjoys a huge fanbase of 10.9 million followers on Twitter. He often shares hilarious tweets on the social media platform.
For the uninitiated, Twitter has removed a major security feature for its non-blue subscribers. Currently, only paid subscribers can use the text message feature.
The app is now sending notifications to users, asking them to disable the text message two-factor authentication (2FA) if they don’t want to lose access to their accounts.
In a notification, Twitter said:
“Only Twitter Blue subscribers can use the text message two-factor authentication method. It’ll just take a few minutes to remove it. You can still use the authentication app and security methods.”
It added:
“To avoid losing access to Twitter, remove text message two-factor authentication by Mar 19, 2023.”
Ravichandran Ashwin helps Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023
A clinical bowling performance from Ravichandran Ashwin helped Team India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 2-1 at home. The off-spinner scalped 25 wickets to be adjudged Men of the Series alongside Ravindra Jadeja (22 scalps).
With a 2-1 victory, Rohit Sharma and Co. also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
In the four-Test series, Ravichandran Ashwin also eclipsed former India captain Anil Kumble’s record (111) for most wickets against Australia. He has now scalped 114 wickets against the Aussies.
The 36-year-old will next be seen in action against Australia in the WTC 2023 final at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.