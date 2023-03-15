“How do I get my Twitter account secure… point us in the right direction” – Ravichandran Ashwin ridicules Elon Musk

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is quite active on social media, questioned Twitter CEO Elon Musk regarding a new security update on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, March 15.

The ace spinner wrote on Twitter:

“Ok !! how do I get my Twitter account secure before the 19th of March now, I keep getting pop-ups but none of the links lead out to any clarity. @elonmusk happy to do the needful. Point us in the right direction pls.”

It's worth mentioning that Ashwin enjoys a huge fanbase of 10.9 million followers on Twitter. He often shares hilarious tweets on the social media platform.

For the uninitiated, Twitter has removed a major security feature for its non-blue subscribers. Currently, only paid subscribers can use the text message feature.

The app is now sending notifications to users, asking them to disable the text message two-factor authentication (2FA) if they don’t want to lose access to their accounts.

In a notification, Twitter said:

“Only Twitter Blue subscribers can use the text message two-factor authentication method. It’ll just take a few minutes to remove it. You can still use the authentication app and security methods.”

It added:

“To avoid losing access to Twitter, remove text message two-factor authentication by Mar 19, 2023.”

Ravichandran Ashwin helps Team India win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

A clinical bowling performance from Ravichandran Ashwin helped Team India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 2-1 at home. The off-spinner scalped 25 wickets to be adjudged Men of the Series alongside Ravindra Jadeja (22 scalps).

With a 2-1 victory, Rohit Sharma and Co. also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In the four-Test series, Ravichandran Ashwin also eclipsed former India captain Anil Kumble’s record (111) for most wickets against Australia. He has now scalped 114 wickets against the Aussies.

The 36-year-old will next be seen in action against Australia in the WTC 2023 final at the Oval in London, which starts on June 7.

