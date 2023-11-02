How India beating Sri Lanka will boost Pakistan and New Zealand's 2023 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes

India recorded a massive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier today (November 2) in the 2023 World Cup. Thanks to this big win, India have become the first nation to officially qualify for the semifinals.

Three more spots are up for grabs, and only Bangladesh have been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the three teams present in the top 4 along with India in the points table right now.

The Proteas are just one win away from sealing their place, but Australia and New Zealand are in a tricky position. Pakistan and Afghanistan are also in the race, while Sri Lanka, England and Netherlands have an outside chance.

Speaking of how today's match impacted the race to the semifinals, Pakistan and New Zealand's chances have improved significantly because one of their competitors Sri Lanka have almost been eliminated. Sri Lanka suffered their fifth defeat in the league stage. Also, their net run rate has reduced to -1.162 after the 302-run defeat.

Pakistan vs New Zealand seems to be a virtual quarterfinal in the 2023 World Cup

Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (November 4). Looking at the situation of the points table, one can say that it is a virtual quarterfinal. If Pakistan beat New Zealand by 85 runs or chase the target inside 35 overs, they will overtake the Kiwis in the standings.

New Zealand only have 10 fit players in their 2023 World Cup squad right now. The Blackcaps will hope that a few of their players recover by Saturday. Otherwise, they will have to add some last-minute replacements. The Kiwis have already called Kyle Jamieson as a cover for fast bowler Matt Henry.

The chances of Pakistan and New Zealand have improved after today's match, but the game on Saturday will decide which team has a better probability of qualifying for 2023 World Cup semifinals.