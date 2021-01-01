How India can become the No.1 Test team in the world

Team India could soon become the No.1 Test team in the world if a series of results go their way.

While New Zealand are currently poised to go top if they win their series against Pakistan, both Australia and India can replace them at the summit if either wins the Border-Gavaskar series.

The points for the ICC Test rankings for teams are calculated at the end of the series. With the New Zealand vs Pakistan series scheduled to end before the India vs Australia series, fans could see the title change multiple times in the coming weeks.

The next month could see either of India, Australia or New Zealand take the No.1 spot. Here’s how India can soon become the No.1 Test side in the world.

India must win the series

India won the Boxing Day Test by 8 wickets

India are currently placed third in the ICC Test rankings with 114 points. However, if India win the remaining two Tests, they would not just retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but also become the No.1 ranked side in Tests.

A 3-1 win in Australia will take India to 119 points, which will be enough to get to the summit. However, if New Zealand end up drawing their series 1-1, even a 2-1 win will be enough. India will also go top with a 2-1 win if the New Zealand vs Pakistan series ends in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

How can New Zealand become the No.1 Test team?

New Zealand move closer to the No.1 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings with a stirring win over Pakistan! They will confirm their place at the 🔝 if they win the #NZvPAK Test series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ROwKdXhVfo — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

In the short term, New Zealand are poised to go to the top of the Test rankings for the first time in their history. New Zealand currently sit just 0.1 rating point behind Australia in 1st place and can go top with a draw or a win in the second and final Test against Pakistan. A win would get them 118 points to compared to Australia's 116, while a draw would take them to 117.

Australia have a chance to stay on top as well

Australia are currently the No.1 Test team in the world

India and New Zealand aren’t the only two teams that have a fighting chance for 1st place. Just like India, Australia can get to the top if they register a 3-1 win against India. The scenario will see Australia end up with 121 points, way clear of New Zealand and India.

A 2-1 series would also be enough for Tim Paine’s men to maintain their status as the No.1 ranked Test team. However, if the India vs Australia series ends 2-2 and New Zealand win their series against Pakistan, Australia will lose the No.1 Test team tag to New Zealand.